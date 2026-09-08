Bryan Sheffield
Joined February 2023 | 3 posts
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Vince Staples and Eric André Discuss the Future: "If Trump Becomes President I'm Gonna Be the First Jew in ISIS"
The Earth is melting! Donald Trump is running for president! It’s the end of the world as we know it, and Eric André and Vince Staples aren’t feeling well.
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Tommy Chong, the Patron Saint of Stoners
With a new lease on life following his second bout with cancer, as well as a new cannabis line, the marijuana icon and activist isn’t close to burning out.
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The Sober Reality of 'Drunk History'
A behind-the-scenes look at how the drunkest show on television keeps it together.
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