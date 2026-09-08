Bryan Horowitz Portrait

Bryan Horowitz

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

9 Football Sneakers That Are as Stylish as Basketball Sneakers

These football shoes give their basketball counterparts a run for their money in the aesthetics department.

Bryan Horowitz4006 days ago
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The Strangest Pre-Game Rituals in NBA History

Here's our list of the NBA’s weirdest pre-game rituals.

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Interview: The Top High School Basketball Players Talk Sneakers, Hoops, and MJ at the Jordan Brand Classic

We catch up with world's best high school hoopers and get a surprise from Drake and CC Sabathia.

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