Bruce Goodwin
Joined July 2014 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories
Detailed Images of the Riccardo Tisci x Nike Air Force 1
The Air Force 1 comeback continues.
Bruce Goodwin4584 days ago
Why Every Sneakerhead Should Follow Kevin Hart on Instagram
Let him explain.
Bruce Goodwin4623 days ago
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Bruce Goodwin4629 days ago
Why Every Sneakerhead Should Follow Ray Allen on Instagram
Shuttlesworth has the heat.
Bruce Goodwin4630 days ago
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Sneakerhead Stories: My First Camp Out was for the Air Jordan "Taxi" XII
How I got the sneakers in 2008.
Bruce Goodwin4660 days ago
20 Awesome Sneakers From Jumpman Bostic's Collection
It's gotta be the shoes.
Bruce Goodwin4660 days ago
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Why It Sucks To Be A Sneakerhead In College
Maybe higher education isn't worth it?
Bruce Goodwin4679 days ago