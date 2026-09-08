Bruce Goodwin Portrait

Bruce Goodwin

Joined July 2014 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

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The adidas ZX 500 Is Next Up in the ZX Flux Series

Straight Fluxin'

Bruce Goodwin4583 days ago
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Detailed Images of the Riccardo Tisci x Nike Air Force 1

The Air Force 1 comeback continues.

Bruce Goodwin4584 days ago
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FILA Is Bringing Back a '90s Runner in a Major Way

Retro runner swag.

Bruce Goodwin4586 days ago
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New Balance Adds More Colorways of the Elite 1600s

An updated classic.

Bruce Goodwin4600 days ago
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Why Every Sneakerhead Should Follow Kevin Hart on Instagram

Let him explain.

Bruce Goodwin4623 days ago
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adidas Originals Introduces the ZX Flux

Keep it simple.

Bruce Goodwin4629 days ago
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Nike Releases Official Photos of the Kobe Prelude VII

Counting down.

Bruce Goodwin4629 days ago
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Why Every Sneakerhead Should Follow Ray Allen on Instagram

Shuttlesworth has the heat.

Bruce Goodwin4630 days ago

Volcom Releases Collaboration with Skullphone

All Leather Everything.

Bruce Goodwin4636 days ago
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Reebok Set to Release the Kamikaze I

The Kamikaze is back.

Bruce Goodwin4636 days ago

The 50 Best Sneakers of 2013

The final countdown.

Bruce Goodwin4656 days ago
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Sneakerhead Stories: My First Camp Out was for the Air Jordan "Taxi" XII

How I got the sneakers in 2008.

Bruce Goodwin4660 days ago
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20 Awesome Sneakers From Jumpman Bostic's Collection

It's gotta be the shoes.

Bruce Goodwin4660 days ago
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25 Awesome Sneakers From Sneaker Galactus' Collection

Best of the best.

Bruce Goodwin4667 days ago
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A History of Jay Z's Sneaker References

You know he's got it.

Bruce Goodwin4670 days ago
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Why It Sucks To Be A Sneakerhead In College

Maybe higher education isn't worth it?

Bruce Goodwin4679 days ago
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25 Awesome Sneakers From BallinTwn's Collection

Ballin'

Bruce Goodwin4681 days ago

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