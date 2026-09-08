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Briin Bernstein

Joined December 2020 | 2 posts
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best canadian music videos 2020

The 10 Best Canadian Music Videos of 2020

From mainstays like The Weeknd to rising stars like Mustafa, here were to top music videos of the year.

Briin Bernstein2087 days ago
complex canada staff wish list james harden ovoxo album

The 2020 Complex Canada Staff Wish List

From the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs to James Harden getting traded to the Raptors, here are the gifts our staff wants the most this holiday season.

Briin Bernstein2113 days ago

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