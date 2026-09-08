Briin Bernstein
Joined December 2020 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The 10 Best Canadian Music Videos of 2020
From mainstays like The Weeknd to rising stars like Mustafa, here were to top music videos of the year.
Briin Bernstein2087 days ago
The 2020 Complex Canada Staff Wish List
From the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs to James Harden getting traded to the Raptors, here are the gifts our staff wants the most this holiday season.
Briin Bernstein2113 days ago