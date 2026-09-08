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Brian Brooks

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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30 Rap Artists Talk About Their Favorite Eminem Song, Album, and Moment

It's so hard to choose just one.

Brian Brooks4696 days ago
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15 Underrated Eminem Songs

With 42.5 million albums sold domestically, Eminem is one of the top-selling musical artists of all time. He is the single best-selling artist of the 21st century

Brian Brooks4699 days ago
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The 20 Funniest Things Rappers Have Ever Said (Not In a Rap Song)

Are rappers stand-up guys or stand-up comedians?

Brian Brooks4708 days ago
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A Recent History of Fans Getting Bodied On Stage

This is what happens when a fan is foolish enough to jump on stage with their favorite musician.

Brian Brooks4729 days ago
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The Complete History of Drake's Cover Art

We take a look at Drake's cover art through the years.

Brian Brooks4741 days ago
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10 Artists You Should Listen to If You Like The Weeknd

With The Weeknd's <em>Kiss Land</em> in stores today, we dig up a few other acts worth checking out if you're a fan.

Brian Brooks4755 days ago

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