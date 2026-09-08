Brian Brooks
Latest Stories
30 Rap Artists Talk About Their Favorite Eminem Song, Album, and Moment
It's so hard to choose just one.
15 Underrated Eminem Songs
With 42.5 million albums sold domestically, Eminem is one of the top-selling musical artists of all time. He is the single best-selling artist of the 21st century
The 20 Funniest Things Rappers Have Ever Said (Not In a Rap Song)
Are rappers stand-up guys or stand-up comedians?
A Recent History of Fans Getting Bodied On Stage
This is what happens when a fan is foolish enough to jump on stage with their favorite musician.
The Complete History of Drake's Cover Art
We take a look at Drake's cover art through the years.
10 Artists You Should Listen to If You Like The Weeknd
With The Weeknd's <em>Kiss Land</em> in stores today, we dig up a few other acts worth checking out if you're a fan.