Brian Albert
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10 Must-Read Video Game Books
From game design to intellectual examinations of the industry, these heady tomes have it all.
25 Games That Will Make You Take The iOS Platform Seriously
If you've discounted iOS devices as "true" gaming platforms, it's time to wake up.
Review: "To the Moon" is a Brilliant, Touching Story of One Man's Death Wish
Keep a box of tissues nearby as you click through this human story of love and loss.
Eulogy For a Dead Friend: How an Unknown Gamer Got Me Through Dark Souls' Ornstein and Smough Battle
One intrepid warrior hazards across the dangerous Dark Souls territories.
Review: Everything Has Improved in Infinity Blade's Second Coming
Infinity Blade 2 should satisfy anyone looking for a mechanically elegant experience backed with gorgeous presentation, challenging combat, and strong role-playing elements.
Review: "Serious Sam 3: BFE" is a Satisfying Symphony of Guns, Gore, and Goofy One-liners
You will shoot everything, and before you have time to ask questions, you will shoot more things.
Preview: Shoot First and Think Second in "Serious Sam 3"
Serious Sam 3: BFE – much like Lost – can best be described using a twisted, convoluted tale of time travel and identity confusion.
The 10 Best Free-To-Play Zombie Games
If you often zombie out at work, why not give these 10 Best Free-to-Play Zombie Games a shot?
Review: Take a Brave Walk Through a Destroyed World in "Resistance 3"
If you think of the first two Resistance titles as games of chess, then this installment is the intimate story of a single knight moving across the board.
The 10 Best Games for Non-Gamers
It's dangerous to start gaming alone. Take this list.