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Brian Albert

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Must-Read Video Game Books

From game design to intellectual examinations of the industry, these heady tomes have it all.

Brian Albert5326 days ago
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25 Games That Will Make You Take The iOS Platform Seriously

If you've discounted iOS devices as "true" gaming platforms, it's time to wake up.

Brian Albert5375 days ago
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Review: "To the Moon" is a Brilliant, Touching Story of One Man's Death Wish

Keep a box of tissues nearby as you click through this human story of love and loss.

Brian Albert5384 days ago
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Eulogy For a Dead Friend: How an Unknown Gamer Got Me Through Dark Souls' Ornstein and Smough Battle

One intrepid warrior hazards across the dangerous Dark Souls territories.

Brian Albert5391 days ago

Review: Everything Has Improved in Infinity Blade's Second Coming

Infinity Blade 2 should satisfy anyone looking for a mechanically elegant experience backed with gorgeous presentation, challenging combat, and strong role-playing elements.

Brian Albert5392 days ago
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Review: "Serious Sam 3: BFE" is a Satisfying Symphony of Guns, Gore, and Goofy One-liners

You will shoot everything, and before you have time to ask questions, you will shoot more things.

Brian Albert5405 days ago
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Preview: Shoot First and Think Second in "Serious Sam 3"

Serious Sam 3: BFE – much like Lost – can best be described using a twisted, convoluted tale of time travel and identity confusion.

Brian Albert5428 days ago
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The 10 Best Free-To-Play Zombie Games

If you often zombie out at work, why not give these 10 Best Free-to-Play Zombie Games a shot?

Brian Albert5437 days ago

Review: Take a Brave Walk Through a Destroyed World in "Resistance 3"

If you think of the first two Resistance titles as games of chess, then this installment is the intimate story of a single knight moving across the board.

Brian Albert5484 days ago
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The 10 Best Games for Non-Gamers

It's dangerous to start gaming alone. Take this list.

Brian Albert5503 days ago
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