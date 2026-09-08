Brandon Richard
Joined September 2022 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best New Sneaker Designs of 2023 (So Far)
From performance basketball sneakers like the Jordan Tatum 1 to outdoor runners like the New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3, here are the best new sneaker designs of the year, so far.
Brandon Richard1192 days ago
The Best Air Jordans Of 2023 (So Far)
From originals like the 'Reimagined' Air Jordan 3 to collaborations with Travis Scott and Union, these are the best Air Jordans releases of the year, so far.
Brandon Richard1199 days ago