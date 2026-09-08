Brooke Marine Portrait

Brooke Marine

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Definitive Ranking of All 62 Original "Goosebumps" Books

The official ranking of all 62 of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" books.

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Buffy to Topanga: How the Characters From '90s TV Shows Got Their Crazy Names

How did Topanga get that name?

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10 Reasons SXSW Sucks This Year

This is why the tech and music festival isn't keeping Austin weird.

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