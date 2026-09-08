Brooke Marine
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The Definitive Ranking of All 62 Original "Goosebumps" Books
The official ranking of all 62 of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" books.
Brooke Marine3977 days ago
Buffy to Topanga: How the Characters From '90s TV Shows Got Their Crazy Names
How did Topanga get that name?
Brooke Marine4194 days ago
10 Reasons SXSW Sucks This Year
This is why the tech and music festival isn't keeping Austin weird.
Brooke Marine4199 days ago