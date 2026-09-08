Billy Schon
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
50 Graffiti Photographs From Winter in Detroit by FreshPaintNYC
Enjoy a collection of graffiti pieces and landmarks in Detroit.
Billy Schon4594 days ago
The Top 13 New York Graffiti Moments of 2013
A look back at the graffiti stories that made last year a big one for the medium.
Billy Schon4636 days ago