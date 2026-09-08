Benjamin Powers
Joined April 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
How Police Use Social Media to Track and Target Activists of Color
Surveillance and facial recognition technology used by police disproportionately impact activists and people of color.
Benjamin Powers3591 days ago
The Power of a Dollar and Rebuilding Black Wall Street
How systemic racism affects the way money circulates, and what black entrepreneurs are doing to change that.
Benjamin Powers3660 days ago