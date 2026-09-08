Benjamin Chesna
Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories
The Oral History of Okayplayer
The birth of the hip-hop website that started it all.
Benjamin Chesna4941 days ago
25 Songs That Make You Want to Cheat on Your Girl
From Dipset bangers to that time 2Pac showed us how to get around, here are 25 Songs That Make You Want To Cheat On Your Girl.
Benjamin Chesna5048 days ago
11 Rappers Who Were Once Slept-On (But Aren't Anymore)
Not every underrated rapper stays underrated.
Benjamin Chesna5052 days ago
35 Photos of Rappers Texting
Hip-hop's biggest stars can't put their phones down, either.
Benjamin Chesna5052 days ago
The Complete History of G.O.O.D. Music
From the label's start in 2004 to the release of Cruel Summer.
Benjamin Chesna5104 days ago
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Hip-Hop's 12 Losers of Summer 2012
A look at which rappers caught L's during the hottest season of the year.
Benjamin Chesna5116 days ago
Hip-Hop's 12 Winners of Summer 2012
A look at which rappers owned the hottest season of the year.
Benjamin Chesna5117 days ago