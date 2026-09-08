beejolis
Joined August 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Is Clothing Customization a Scam?
Brands from Levi's to Gucci to Opening Ceremony are offering guys customized clothes, often at a higher price point. Is the extra money really worth it?
beejolis3725 days ago
Under Armour Made History with Steph Curry...Now What?
Under Armour has a definite win with their Steph Curry sneakers, but what do they need to truly compete with Nike and adidas?
beejolis3776 days ago