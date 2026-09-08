Ashley N. Reed
Latest Stories
Premiere: Watch Kevin Abstract's "Hell/Heroina" Video
Plus an interview with the up-and-coming artist.
13 Rappers Who Signed Deals Off One Record
From Bobby Shmurda to Trinidad Jame$, hip-hop has had a number of talents sign on the dotted after releasing just one song.
Rappers Impersonating Other Rappers
From Eminem copying Busta Rhymes to Kendrick Lamar mimicking Tyler, The Creator, rappers like to have fun at another's expense.
A History of Freestyles From Jail
From Max B to Lil Wayne, check out these memorable rap moments through the wire.
Drake's Best Award Show Moments
Whether hosting, performing, or accepting, Drake rarely bores at award shows.
5 Music Feuds That Ended in 2014
Drake and Chris Brown aren't the only ones who have made up this year.
27 Screwed Up Click Songs You Should Know
S.U.C. songs you need to know on Screw Day
11 Rappers With Honorary Days
From Drake to Rick Ross to Wiz Khalifa, these rappers have earned the respect of an entire city.
Katy Perry's Most Hip-Hop Moments
From collaborating with rap stars to wearing an iced-out grill, Katy Perry loves to shows off her more ratchet side.
20 Exotic Animals French Montana Should Adopt
These would be perfect pets for the Coke Boys leader.
30 Photos From When Ja Rule Ruled the World
From the days when he was livin' it up.