Ashley N. Reed Portrait

Ashley N. Reed

Joined July 2014 | 12 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

Premiere: Watch Kevin Abstract's "Hell/Heroina" Video

Plus an interview with the up-and-coming artist.

Ashley N. Reed4335 days ago
Not Available Lead

13 Rappers Who Signed Deals Off One Record

From Bobby Shmurda to Trinidad Jame$, hip-hop has had a number of talents sign on the dotted after releasing just one song.

Ashley N. Reed4417 days ago
Not Available Lead

Rappers Impersonating Other Rappers

From Eminem copying Busta Rhymes to Kendrick Lamar mimicking Tyler, The Creator, rappers like to have fun at another's expense.

Ashley N. Reed4432 days ago
Not Available Lead

A History of Freestyles From Jail

From Max B to Lil Wayne, check out these memorable rap moments through the wire.

Ashley N. Reed4445 days ago
Not Available Lead

Drake's Best Award Show Moments

Whether hosting, performing, or accepting, Drake rarely bores at award shows.

Ashley N. Reed4446 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

5 Music Feuds That Ended in 2014

Drake and Chris Brown aren't the only ones who have made up this year.

Ashley N. Reed4451 days ago
Not Available Lead

27 Screwed Up Click Songs You Should Know

S.U.C. songs you need to know on Screw Day

Ashley N. Reed4465 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 20 Best Rappers In Their 20s (Right Now)

Who got the props?

Ashley N. Reed4467 days ago
Not Available Lead

11 Rappers With Honorary Days

From Drake to Rick Ross to Wiz Khalifa, these rappers have earned the respect of an entire city.

Ashley N. Reed4470 days ago
Not Available Lead

Katy Perry's Most Hip-Hop Moments

From collaborating with rap stars to wearing an iced-out grill, Katy Perry loves to shows off her more ratchet side.

Ashley N. Reed4475 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

20 Exotic Animals French Montana Should Adopt

These would be perfect pets for the Coke Boys leader.

Ashley N. Reed4477 days ago
Not Available Lead

30 Photos From When Ja Rule Ruled the World

From the days when he was livin' it up.

Ashley N. Reed4482 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App