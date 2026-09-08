aramirez
Joined February 2015 | 1 posts
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Latest Stories
Classixx: Reinventing the Past One Beat at A Time
After gaining prominence circa 2011 in the remix circuit through low-frill cuts of '80s-tinged, lipstick-smeared remixes, Classixx headed to the studio in 2013 to pen their debut Hanging Gardens, undoubtedly one of the most overlooked LP's of 2013- which is surprising because despite the lackluster response, 2013 was easily the best year for the California outfit.
aramirez4615 days ago