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Latest Stories
The Best Kendrick Lamar Songs
From ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’ on good kid, m.A.A.d city to ‘Love’ on DAMN, here are the best Kendrick Lamar songs, so far.
thatgirlanupa3334 days ago
Review: Kehlani Is Wounded But Not Weak on Her Impressive New Mixtape, 'You Should Be Here'
The young R&B singer grabs another win.
thatgirlanupa4157 days ago
The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2015
We count down the projects we can't wait to hear about this year. With 2015 in full swing, we hope you're done consuming every year-end list you could click on.
thatgirlanupa4263 days ago
Nicki Minaj Strikes a Balance Between Rapper and Pop Star on "The Pinkprint"
Nicki Minaj chooses not to stay entirely in either the pop or rap lane on her latest release.
thatgirlanupa4294 days ago