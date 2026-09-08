Anthony O'Dell
Joined November 2015 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
One On One With Ben Schubert
Complex Canada sits down with Ben Schubert, the owner and director of Ben & Boule Trading
Anthony O'Dell3696 days ago
One On One With Christian Paul Owner Timothy Caruana
Chatting with watch brand Christian Paul about unisex watches and what defines a watch in 2016
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Toronto Fashion Week: Where Are All The Men?
Toronto needs its menswear talent to participate in order to maximize the potential of Toronto Fashion Week
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4 Canadian Brands To Watch In 2016
4 Canadian brands to watch out for this year
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