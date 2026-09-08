Anthony Trevino
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Floral Sculptor Maurice Harris Creates Art Rooted in the Power of Freedom
Floral sculptor Maurice Harris uses flowers as his medium to amplify Black art. Here's how he and Microsoft Surface brought new life to ComplexCon.
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