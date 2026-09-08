Anita Li Portrait

Anita Li

Joined September 2015 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Ted Cruz Booed Off RNC Stage After Refusing to Endorse Trump

Ted Cruz was booed off the RNC stage on Wednesday after he refused to endorse Donald Trump.

Anita Li3711 days ago
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When Dirty Talk Turns Racist

Real people share racial slurs they've heard during sex.

Anita Li3825 days ago
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Problematic Pick-Up Lines Directed at People of Color

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put “F" and “U" together.

Anita Li3825 days ago
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Intimate photos reveal rise of Toronto's hip-hop scene and Drake's early days

Women, the LGBTQ community, underprivileged youth, and immigrants are featured in Project T Dot.

Anita Li3891 days ago

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