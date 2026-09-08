Anita Li
Joined September 2015 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Ted Cruz Booed Off RNC Stage After Refusing to Endorse Trump
Ted Cruz was booed off the RNC stage on Wednesday after he refused to endorse Donald Trump.
Anita Li3711 days ago
When Dirty Talk Turns Racist
Real people share racial slurs they've heard during sex.
Anita Li3825 days ago
Problematic Pick-Up Lines Directed at People of Color
If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put “F" and “U" together.
Anita Li3825 days ago
Intimate photos reveal rise of Toronto's hip-hop scene and Drake's early days
Women, the LGBTQ community, underprivileged youth, and immigrants are featured in Project T Dot.
Anita Li3891 days ago