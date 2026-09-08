Aniefiok Ekpoudom
Joined August 2015 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories
2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.
Aniefiok Ekpoudom2477 days ago
2018: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.
Aniefiok Ekpoudom2844 days ago
2017: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, i-D, Rolling Stone and more.
Aniefiok Ekpoudom3209 days ago
Krept & Konan Are Living Their Best Rap Lives, But The Hunger For More Still Remains
Following the release of their '7 Days' and '7 Nights' mixtapes, Complex sits down with UK rap's dynamic duo.
Aniefiok Ekpoudom3251 days ago
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Against All Oddz: How Lethal Bizzle Managed To Stay Relevant Since His Debut Ten Years Ago
The Dench man has been on top form ever since.
Aniefiok Ekpoudom4047 days ago