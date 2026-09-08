Aniefiok Ekpoudom Portrait

Aniefiok Ekpoudom

Joined August 2015 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of British rappers with a cityscape background and the number 50 in the center, celebrating top UK rappers.

50 Best British Rappers Of All Time, Ranked

The time has come.

Aniefiok Ekpoudom1004 days ago
best

2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.

Aniefiok Ekpoudom2477 days ago
best

2018: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.

Aniefiok Ekpoudom2844 days ago
best

2017: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, i-D, Rolling Stone and more.

Aniefiok Ekpoudom3209 days ago
krept and konan

Krept & Konan Are Living Their Best Rap Lives, But The Hunger For More Still Remains

Following the release of their '7 Days' and '7 Nights' mixtapes, Complex sits down with UK rap's dynamic duo.

Aniefiok Ekpoudom3251 days ago
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dench 1

Against All Oddz: How Lethal Bizzle Managed To Stay Relevant Since His Debut Ten Years Ago

The Dench man has been on top form ever since.

Aniefiok Ekpoudom4047 days ago

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