Andrew Noz Portrait

Andrew Noz

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Lil Wayne performing on stage, shirtless, wearing a cap and holding a microphone with his right arm raised.

The 100 Best Lil Wayne Songs

We count down the best songs from Weezy F. Baby, spanning everything from his early Cash Money days to his commercial peak in the 2000s.

Andrew Noz355 days ago
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Mystikal Breaks Down His 25 Most Essential Songs

The New Orleans rap legend talks about the making of his biggest hits.

Andrew Noz5322 days ago
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The 50 Best Hip-Hop Album Covers

We count down the greatest rap album cover art from the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and many more.

Andrew Noz5438 days ago
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The 50 Best New Orleans Rap Songs

Explore The Big Easy's rich musical history with bounce music classics and hits from No Limit and Cash Money.

Andrew Noz5601 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Rap Commercials

Watch what happens when hip-hop meets marketing with our countdown of TV ads starring rappers. From Nas hocking Sprite to the Fat Boys selling Swatches, you might be surprised by who's been seen pushing product.

Andrew Noz5684 days ago
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