Andrew Noz
Latest Stories
The 100 Best Lil Wayne Songs
We count down the best songs from Weezy F. Baby, spanning everything from his early Cash Money days to his commercial peak in the 2000s.
Mystikal Breaks Down His 25 Most Essential Songs
The New Orleans rap legend talks about the making of his biggest hits.
The 50 Best Hip-Hop Album Covers
We count down the greatest rap album cover art from the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and many more.
The 50 Best New Orleans Rap Songs
Explore The Big Easy's rich musical history with bounce music classics and hits from No Limit and Cash Money.
The 50 Greatest Rap Commercials
Watch what happens when hip-hop meets marketing with our countdown of TV ads starring rappers. From Nas hocking Sprite to the Fat Boys selling Swatches, you might be surprised by who's been seen pushing product.