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Andrew Nguyen

Joined September 2015 | 29 posts
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Latest Stories

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of July 23 2016

Does the addition of the Nike Air logo make those Vs a must-cop?

Andrew Nguyen3711 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of July 16 2016

Do we have any hope of catching a pair of Tassie Tigers?

Andrew Nguyen3718 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of June 25 2016

Killa Beez on the swarm

Andrew Nguyen3739 days ago

Complex AU's Top 10 Tracks of 2016 (So Far)

How do these lists match up to yours?

Andrew Nguyen3741 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of June 18 2016

Jordan ain't crying this weekend

Andrew Nguyen3746 days ago
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Complex AU's Top 5 Albums of 2016 (So Far)

Your chance to tell us our taste is trash.

Andrew Nguyen3756 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of June 4 2016

Nike ID adds a wild sneaker to the selection

Andrew Nguyen3760 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of May 28 2016

Flu Game XIIs AND two new NMDs? Let's get it.

Andrew Nguyen3767 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of May 21 2016

Those Slam Jam x ASICS tho.

Andrew Nguyen3774 days ago
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This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of May 14 2016

Rainbow Flyknit Racers are back!

Andrew Nguyen3781 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of April 23 2016

Puma dominates this weekend's sneaker releases, with Rihanna's new Fenty slides and a slick GraphersRock Disc.

Andrew Nguyen3802 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of April 16 2016

Are you man enough to wear the KD8 Elites?

Andrew Nguyen3809 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of April 2 2016

Two pairs of Js, the last Kobe x Bruce Lee combo and a couple pairs of classic Nikes round out the week in sneaks.

Andrew Nguyen3823 days ago

2016 AFL Season Preview

Buddy's back

Andrew Nguyen3831 days ago
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This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of March 19 2016

ASICS, New Balance, adidas, Air Max and Air Jordan hit shelves this week. What are you copping?

Andrew Nguyen3837 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of March 12 2016

Who's down for a Safari this week?

Andrew Nguyen3844 days ago

This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of March 5 2016

Get in quick for new Jordans, reflective camo Chucks, and of course the return of the Persian Violet BWs.

Andrew Nguyen3851 days ago

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