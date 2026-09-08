Andrew Nguyen
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This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of July 23 2016
Does the addition of the Nike Air logo make those Vs a must-cop?
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of July 16 2016
Do we have any hope of catching a pair of Tassie Tigers?
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of June 25 2016
Killa Beez on the swarm
Complex AU's Top 10 Tracks of 2016 (So Far)
How do these lists match up to yours?
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of June 18 2016
Jordan ain't crying this weekend
Complex AU's Top 5 Albums of 2016 (So Far)
Your chance to tell us our taste is trash.
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of June 4 2016
Nike ID adds a wild sneaker to the selection
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of May 28 2016
Flu Game XIIs AND two new NMDs? Let's get it.
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of May 21 2016
Those Slam Jam x ASICS tho.
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of May 14 2016
Rainbow Flyknit Racers are back!
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of April 23 2016
Puma dominates this weekend's sneaker releases, with Rihanna's new Fenty slides and a slick GraphersRock Disc.
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of April 16 2016
Are you man enough to wear the KD8 Elites?
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of April 2 2016
Two pairs of Js, the last Kobe x Bruce Lee combo and a couple pairs of classic Nikes round out the week in sneaks.
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of March 19 2016
ASICS, New Balance, adidas, Air Max and Air Jordan hit shelves this week. What are you copping?
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of March 12 2016
Who's down for a Safari this week?
This Weekend's Essential Sneaker Drops: Week Of March 5 2016
Get in quick for new Jordans, reflective camo Chucks, and of course the return of the Persian Violet BWs.