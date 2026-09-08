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Andrew Hayward

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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Infographic: How Much "Mad Men" Characters Would Make Today

Compare advertising salaries from the 1960s to earnings from today.

Andrew Hayward5182 days ago
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The 10 Best Video Game Speedruns

If you've got the need for speed, these blazing clips will surely satisfy.

Andrew Hayward5364 days ago
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The 10 Most Misleading Video Game Trailers

The most iconic and memorable misleading trailers and commercials in video game history.

Andrew Hayward5369 days ago
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25 Games Featuring Hip-Hop Stars As Playable Characters

You won't believe some of the video game scenarios hip-hop artists have gotten themselves into over the years.

Andrew Hayward5417 days ago
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The 10 Most Missed Fighting Franchises

Fighting games are back, but these once-prominent franchises sadly are not.

Andrew Hayward5473 days ago
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Gallery: 30 Of The Best PAX Prime Cosplayers

These cosplayers have some serious talent. We scoured the show floor in search of the best to share with you.

Andrew Hayward5496 days ago
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Review: "Toy Soldiers: Cold War" Mixes Modern Strategy with '80s Pomp

Toy Soldiers: Cold War is a tribute to the pro-America grandiosity of 1980s action films and their rousing anthems. [Update: Free codes]

Andrew Hayward5511 days ago

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