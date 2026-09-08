Andrew Hayward
Latest Stories
Infographic: How Much "Mad Men" Characters Would Make Today
Compare advertising salaries from the 1960s to earnings from today.
The 10 Best Video Game Speedruns
If you've got the need for speed, these blazing clips will surely satisfy.
The 10 Most Misleading Video Game Trailers
The most iconic and memorable misleading trailers and commercials in video game history.
25 Games Featuring Hip-Hop Stars As Playable Characters
You won't believe some of the video game scenarios hip-hop artists have gotten themselves into over the years.
The 10 Most Missed Fighting Franchises
Fighting games are back, but these once-prominent franchises sadly are not.
Gallery: 30 Of The Best PAX Prime Cosplayers
These cosplayers have some serious talent. We scoured the show floor in search of the best to share with you.
Review: "Toy Soldiers: Cold War" Mixes Modern Strategy with '80s Pomp
Toy Soldiers: Cold War is a tribute to the pro-America grandiosity of 1980s action films and their rousing anthems. [Update: Free codes]