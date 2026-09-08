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Latest Stories
Timeline: Jay-Z's Obsession With Art
We explore Hov's new hobby and love for artists like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Damien Hirst.
The 25 Best Albums of 2011 (So Far)
Halfway through the year, we take a look back at our favorite albums, mixtapes, and EPs.
The 10 Best Osama Bin Laden Lyrical References
Now that he's dead, it's totally hip to start name-dropping him again.
Doggystyle: When Rappers Make Porn
You'd be surprised (or maybe you wouldn't be) by how many of your favorite rappers have made X-rated films.
"New Jack City" As Told Through Rap Lyrics
We went though the lyrics of 50, Weezy, Biggie, and many others and narrated this classic '90s gangsta flick.
Complex's 25 Favorite Hip-Hop Bachelor Anthems
Who needs love? We're counting down our favorite songs about getting it in.