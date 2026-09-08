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adhoc98

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Timeline: Jay-Z's Obsession With Art

We explore Hov's new hobby and love for artists like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Damien Hirst.

adhoc985516 days ago
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The 25 Best Albums of 2011 (So Far)

Halfway through the year, we take a look back at our favorite albums, mixtapes, and EPs.

adhoc985568 days ago
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The 10 Best Osama Bin Laden Lyrical References

Now that he's dead, it's totally hip to start name-dropping him again.

adhoc985616 days ago
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Doggystyle: When Rappers Make Porn

You'd be surprised (or maybe you wouldn't be) by how many of your favorite rappers have made X-rated films.

adhoc985628 days ago
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"New Jack City" As Told Through Rap Lyrics

We went though the lyrics of 50, Weezy, Biggie, and many others and narrated this classic '90s gangsta flick.

adhoc985672 days ago
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Complex's 25 Favorite Hip-Hop Bachelor Anthems

Who needs love? We're counting down our favorite songs about getting it in.

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