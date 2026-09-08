Amy Wu
Joined September 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
7 Reasons Why You Should Care About Tonight’s VP Debate
You may not know who Tim Kaine and Mike Pence are, but one of them will end up a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.
Amy Wu3635 days ago
The Most Important Question of the First Presidential Debate: True or False
The first head-to-head debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump race came down to a single word: fact-checking.
Amy Wu3642 days ago