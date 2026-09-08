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Amy Lombard

Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

They Came to Worship the Sports Pope

When 850 members of Mongo Nation congregate to shower legendary sports talk radio host Mike Francesa with love, words just won't do it justice.

Amy Lombard3839 days ago
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How the Chuck Taylor II Represents the Second Coming of the Most Iconic Sneaker in History

The original sneaker gets reinvented for the modern age. Think of it as the movie remake that retains nods to the original, but benefits from modern tech.

Amy Lombard4054 days ago

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