Amy Van Deusen
Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories
Hidden San Diego: How to Visit Like a Local
Get familiar with all the local hotspots of sunny San Diego.
Amy Van Deusen4074 days ago
10 (Healthy) Things You Must Do on Your Next Trip to Cali
Ten healthy things to try on your next trip to California.
Amy Van Deusen4280 days ago
The 6 Best Spots for an Outdoor Workout in San Francisco
Proof that San Francisco is the perfect city for outdoor fitness.
Amy Van Deusen4299 days ago
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The 8 Best Spots for an Outdoor Workout in L.A.
In a city known for its year-round sunshine, it's almost criminal to not take your workout outdoors.
Amy Van Deusen4320 days ago
6 Year-Round Training Tips from SoCal Athletes
Here are some year-round training tips that all SoCal residents should be familiar with.
Amy Van Deusen4325 days ago
Community Service 101: Easy Ways to Get Involved in Your Community Today
Time to give back.
Amy Van Deusen4628 days ago