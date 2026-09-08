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Alia Akkam

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Most Forward-Thinking Restaurants in NOLA

Headed to NOLA? Skip the tourist trap of Bourbon Street and dine at one of these innovative restaurants instead.

Alia Akkam4377 days ago
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The Best/Craziest Beer-Battered Foods in the U.S.

Here's proof that everything tastes better dipped in beer batter.

Alia Akkam4416 days ago
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10 Mouthwatering Meals Made With Tequila

An agave love affair.

Alia Akkam4720 days ago
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10 Exclusive Places In New York City You'll Never Get Into

If you're lucky, these doors could open for you one day.

Alia Akkam4756 days ago
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Amazing Secret Menus Items in NYC You (Probably) Don't Know About

There's a juicy, 120-day dry-aged ribeye you could be eating, you just have to ask.

Alia Akkam4796 days ago
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Why the Hamptons Are Still Cool

The East End is still the place to be.

Alia Akkam4804 days ago
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The Best New NYC Bars of 2013 (So Far)

From neighborhood surprises to craft-beer nirvanas, these are the best new NYC watering holes you need to drink at right now.

Alia Akkam4816 days ago

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