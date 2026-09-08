Alia Akkam
Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories
The Most Forward-Thinking Restaurants in NOLA
Headed to NOLA? Skip the tourist trap of Bourbon Street and dine at one of these innovative restaurants instead.
Alia Akkam4377 days ago
The Best/Craziest Beer-Battered Foods in the U.S.
Here's proof that everything tastes better dipped in beer batter.
Alia Akkam4416 days ago
10 Exclusive Places In New York City You'll Never Get Into
If you're lucky, these doors could open for you one day.
Alia Akkam4756 days ago
Amazing Secret Menus Items in NYC You (Probably) Don't Know About
There's a juicy, 120-day dry-aged ribeye you could be eating, you just have to ask.
Alia Akkam4796 days ago
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The Best New NYC Bars of 2013 (So Far)
From neighborhood surprises to craft-beer nirvanas, these are the best new NYC watering holes you need to drink at right now.
Alia Akkam4816 days ago