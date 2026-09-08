Alex Russell
Joined November 2015 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories
The Sunday Comic: Elton John f/ Young Thug "Rocket Man (Remix)"
There is a Young Thug and Elton John collaboration—somewhere.
Alex Russell3833 days ago
The Sunday Comic: Kanye West's "I Love Kanye"
New rap songs get the comic strip treatment.
Alex Russell3861 days ago
The Sunday Comic: Young Thug's "F*ck Cancer"
New rap songs get the comic strip treatment.
Alex Russell3875 days ago
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