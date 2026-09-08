Alexandra Gavillet Portrait

Alexandra Gavillet

Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

DRAM wide 4

Where We’re Going, We’ll Need D.R.A.M. More Than Ever

The world feels like it’s falling apart. Our most ebullient rapper is here to offer what he can: a smile.

Alexandra Gavillet3577 days ago
Angel Olsen Torn

Lights, Camera, Angel Olsen: The Indie Rock Star Seizes the Director’s Chair

On her excellent fourth album, the singer-songwriter cites an auteur filmmaker to get out of her “Emo Girl box.”

Alexandra Gavillet3667 days ago

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