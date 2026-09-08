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Alex Rubens

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Preview: "Rock Band: Blitz" Won't Be A Mere Remix

Prepare for a lot of long nights and neighbors banging on the walls.

Alex Rubens5260 days ago
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Live Blog: The 2012 Game Developers Conference

Complex contributor Steve Haske reports live from the GDC in San Francisco.

Alex Rubens5309 days ago
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Giveaway: Win "Joe Danger: Special Edition" and Early Access to Santa DLC

Win a code to download Joe Danger: Special Edition and play the DLC before everyone else.

Alex Rubens5389 days ago

PAX Prime Day 2: Four Awesome Games We Saw

This is your PAX Prime 2011 day 2 recap! Come see what games we got to preview for you.

Alex Rubens5493 days ago
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PAX Prime Day 1: Six Awesome Games (And Accessories) We Saw

Recap of the games and accessories we saw at PAX Prime last weekend.

Alex Rubens5494 days ago
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Gallery: 30 Of The Best PAX Prime Cosplayers

These cosplayers have some serious talent. We scoured the show floor in search of the best to share with you.

Alex Rubens5496 days ago

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