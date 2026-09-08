Alex Rigotti
Joined December 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Internet Slang That Took Over 2024
With so many internet words and phrases to understand, like 'brat' and 'chat,' let us put you on game with some definitions.
Alex Rigotti626 days ago
The 15 Best Memes of 2024
From DDG's son Halo to Dwyane Wade's statue to Olympic pistol shooters, these are our picks for the 15 greatest and funniest memes this year.
Alex Rigotti643 days ago