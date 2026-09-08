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Alani Nelson

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

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Man I Love My Team: A Brief History of Drake Wearing Sports Jerseys

Drake has been known for jumping on the bandwagon more than once, and these photos prove that.

Alani Nelson4447 days ago
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How To Make It: 10 Rules for Success to Work at a Museum

Museum professionals give their best career advice.

Alani Nelson4447 days ago
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The Best Grown Man Deodorants Out Right Now

Nicest deodorants for grown men

Alani Nelson4448 days ago
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20 Street Art Duos You Should Know

Combining their different styles and visions, these pairs are ruling the street art game.

Alani Nelson4451 days ago
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How to Make Your Photos Go Viral on Instagram

Using scientific studies, we've put together a list of everything you need to create viral photos.

Alani Nelson4456 days ago
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20 Amazing Photos You Won't Believe Were Taken With Pinhole Cameras

These incredible photographs show just how impressive a humble pinhole camera can be.

Alani Nelson4465 days ago
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The Scariest Hotel Swimming Pools in the World

Here are the hotel pools that were built to impress but instead inspire terror.

Alani Nelson4470 days ago
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15 Must-Have Hip-Hop Inspired Items for Your Home

These are homegoods inspired by rap lyrics and rappers.

Alani Nelson4472 days ago
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The Coolest Infinity Pools Worldwide

Here are the most over-the-top, luxurious infinity pools worldwide.

Alani Nelson4484 days ago
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The Most Unusual Tools Artists Have Ever Used

From vomit to eyeballs, these are the most peculiar tools artists have used to create near masterpieces.

Alani Nelson4485 days ago
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Famous Artists' Homes That You Can Rent

These are studio spaces and homes of famous artists that you can live in.

Alani Nelson4498 days ago
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The Craziest Stories of Artist Internet Success

These are stories of artists and their astonishing Internet success.

Alani Nelson4500 days ago
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15 Reasons Salvador Dalí Was The Man

Here are some of the coolest things about your favorite surrealist artist.

Alani Nelson4512 days ago

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