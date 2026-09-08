Alan Baez

Joined March 2025 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake performing on stage, surrounded by smoke, wearing a black shirt and holding a microphone.

The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time

From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.

Alan Baez517 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Best Songs From “LeBronify,” the Internet’s Funniest LeBron James Meme Trend

Fans have turned LeBron James into an R&B muse with viral parody songs. From “Man in the Mirror” remixes to emo tributes, here are the best tracks from the LeBronify trend.

Alan Baez538 days ago

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