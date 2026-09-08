Alan Baez
Joined March 2025 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time
From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.
Alan Baez517 days ago
The Best Songs From “LeBronify,” the Internet’s Funniest LeBron James Meme Trend
Fans have turned LeBron James into an R&B muse with viral parody songs. From “Man in the Mirror” remixes to emo tributes, here are the best tracks from the LeBronify trend.
Alan Baez538 days ago