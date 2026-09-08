Ahmed Awad Portrait

Ahmed Awad

Joined July 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

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Watch French Montana's Video for "88 Coupes" f/ Jadakiss

French Montana and Jadakiss drop the visual for "88 coupes."

Ahmed Awad4508 days ago
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Watch Young Scooter's Video for "Probation"

Young Scooter drops off the visual for "Probation" off "From The Cell Block To Your Block."

Ahmed Awad4508 days ago

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Being Investigated in Alleged Robbery Attempt

The investigation stems from an incident earlier today.

Ahmed Awad4510 days ago
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Watch Lil Bibby's Video for "Tired of Talking"

Lil Bibby drops a video from his "Free Crack" mixtape.

Ahmed Awad4510 days ago
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Watch Eminem's "Headlights" Video (Directed by Spike Lee)

Just in time for Mother's Day.

Ahmed Awad4512 days ago
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Stream and Download Mac Miller's "Faces" Mixtape

Mac Miller drops his new mixtape called "Faces" on Mother's Day as a gift to moms everywhere.

Ahmed Awad4513 days ago
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Listen to N.O.R.E.'s "Believe Me" Freestyle

N.O.R.E. hops on Lil Wayne's new single.

Ahmed Awad4515 days ago
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Watch Dreezy's New Video for "Chi-Raq"

She takes fans all over Chicago.

Ahmed Awad4515 days ago
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Listen to Skeme's "Believe Me" Freestyle

Skeme raps over Lil Wayne's new single.

Ahmed Awad4516 days ago
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Listen to K Camp's "Slum Anthem"

fresh off the success of his "In Due Time" EP.

Ahmed Awad4516 days ago
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Rich Homie Quan Reportedly Collapsed During His Video Shoot Today

He has been taken to the hospital.

Ahmed Awad4517 days ago
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Listen to Mick Jenkins "Who Else"

Mick Jenkins mixtape, "The Water[s]" is due out June 24.

Ahmed Awad4517 days ago
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Listen to A$AP Ant's "Chi-raq Freestyle" f/ Chynna and Lil B

From the upcoming mixtape, "Big Payback Vol 2."

Ahmed Awad4517 days ago

Listen to Deniro Farrar's "Notice"

New music off "Rebirth."

Ahmed Awad4517 days ago

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