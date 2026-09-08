Ahmed Awad
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Watch French Montana's Video for "88 Coupes" f/ Jadakiss
French Montana and Jadakiss drop the visual for "88 coupes."
Watch Young Scooter's Video for "Probation"
Young Scooter drops off the visual for "Probation" off "From The Cell Block To Your Block."
Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Being Investigated in Alleged Robbery Attempt
The investigation stems from an incident earlier today.
Watch Lil Bibby's Video for "Tired of Talking"
Lil Bibby drops a video from his "Free Crack" mixtape.
Watch Eminem's "Headlights" Video (Directed by Spike Lee)
Just in time for Mother's Day.
Stream and Download Mac Miller's "Faces" Mixtape
Mac Miller drops his new mixtape called "Faces" on Mother's Day as a gift to moms everywhere.
Listen to N.O.R.E.'s "Believe Me" Freestyle
N.O.R.E. hops on Lil Wayne's new single.
Listen to Skeme's "Believe Me" Freestyle
Skeme raps over Lil Wayne's new single.
Listen to K Camp's "Slum Anthem"
fresh off the success of his "In Due Time" EP.
Rich Homie Quan Reportedly Collapsed During His Video Shoot Today
He has been taken to the hospital.
Listen to Mick Jenkins "Who Else"
Mick Jenkins mixtape, "The Water[s]" is due out June 24.
Listen to A$AP Ant's "Chi-raq Freestyle" f/ Chynna and Lil B
From the upcoming mixtape, "Big Payback Vol 2."