Adam Martin
Latest Stories
The 50 Most Racist Political Cartoons
Black-and-white bigotry. Some primary colors too.
Single-Engine Plane Crashes into an SUV in Texas (Video)
No word yet as to who was at fault or how this could have been avoided.
"Command & Conquer: Ultimate Collection" Bundles 17 Titles
17 "Command & Conquer" games all in one place.
The 15 Craziest Politician Campaign Promises
With an election hanging in the balance, candidates say the darndest things!
Thief Robs Little Girls Of $150 In Lemonade Money
What kind of lemonade stand makes that much scratch, anyway?
Indonesian Politician Quits After Watching Porn On House Floor
Anti-porn lawmaker couldn't resist the urge to publicly enjoy smut. Oh, the irony!
Frustratingly Un-Nicknamed Long Island Serial Killer May Be Ex-Cop
More remains found as theories start to pile up.
Sausages And Saucers: The Quirks Of Space Travel
The first man in space was mostly worried about what was for lunch.
Girlfriend's Dad Cuts Off Boyfriend's Lip With A Sword
Seriously, he cut of the guy's lip with a sword.
Vietnamese-American Robs Chinese-Americans Out Of Spite
A well-off Florida housewife is a racist Robin Hood.
"Girls Gone Wild" Creator Escapes Lawsuit
Defending himself, he makes spring-breakers cry on the witness stand.
1,800 Giant Lizards Seized In Thailand
Illegally transported beasts thought to be shipped for meat.
Montana Judge Tapped To Head DUI Court Gets A DUI
Cops say he was driving way, way under the influence.
Somali Pirate Gets 25 Years In Prison
We used to hang these guys. Should we still?
Judge Teaches Fake-Racist Juror No Lesson
After handing down indefinite jury duty, NYC judge relents after a day.
Jail Guard Busted For Agreeing To Trade Drugs For Dealer's Release
What does freedom cost at Rikers Island? Three kilos.
Bob Dylan Plays Heavily Censored Gig In China
Icon of '60s counterculture played no protest songs, per government request.
Playing (or Being) Racist Won't Get You Off Jury Duty
NYC Judge gives a juror indefinite jury duty for racist remarks.