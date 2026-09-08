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Adam Martin

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 50 Most Racist Political Cartoons

Black-and-white bigotry. Some primary colors too.

Adam Martin5063 days ago
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Single-Engine Plane Crashes into an SUV in Texas (Video)

No word yet as to who was at fault or how this could have been avoided.

Adam Martin5064 days ago

"Command & Conquer: Ultimate Collection" Bundles 17 Titles

17 "Command & Conquer" games all in one place.

Adam Martin5097 days ago
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The 15 Craziest Politician Campaign Promises

With an election hanging in the balance, candidates say the darndest things!

Adam Martin5126 days ago

Thief Robs Little Girls Of $150 In Lemonade Money

What kind of lemonade stand makes that much scratch, anyway?

Adam Martin5637 days ago
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Indonesian Politician Quits After Watching Porn On House Floor

Anti-porn lawmaker couldn't resist the urge to publicly enjoy smut. Oh, the irony!

Adam Martin5637 days ago
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Frustratingly Un-Nicknamed Long Island Serial Killer May Be Ex-Cop

More remains found as theories start to pile up.

Adam Martin5637 days ago

Sausages And Saucers: The Quirks Of Space Travel

The first man in space was mostly worried about what was for lunch.

Adam Martin5638 days ago
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Girlfriend's Dad Cuts Off Boyfriend's Lip With A Sword

Seriously, he cut of the guy's lip with a sword.

Adam Martin5638 days ago
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Vietnamese-American Robs Chinese-Americans Out Of Spite

A well-off Florida housewife is a racist Robin Hood.

Adam Martin5638 days ago
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"Girls Gone Wild" Creator Escapes Lawsuit

Defending himself, he makes spring-breakers cry on the witness stand.

Adam Martin5641 days ago
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1,800 Giant Lizards Seized In Thailand

Illegally transported beasts thought to be shipped for meat.

Adam Martin5641 days ago
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Montana Judge Tapped To Head DUI Court Gets A DUI

Cops say he was driving way, way under the influence.

Adam Martin5641 days ago

Somali Pirate Gets 25 Years In Prison

We used to hang these guys. Should we still?

Adam Martin5641 days ago
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Judge Teaches Fake-Racist Juror No Lesson

After handing down indefinite jury duty, NYC judge relents after a day.

Adam Martin5642 days ago
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Jail Guard Busted For Agreeing To Trade Drugs For Dealer's Release

What does freedom cost at Rikers Island? Three kilos.

Adam Martin5642 days ago

Bob Dylan Plays Heavily Censored Gig In China

Icon of '60s counterculture played no protest songs, per government request.

Adam Martin5643 days ago
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Playing (or Being) Racist Won't Get You Off Jury Duty

NYC Judge gives a juror indefinite jury duty for racist remarks.

Adam Martin5643 days ago

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