Adam Fleischer Portrait

Adam Fleischer

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Ubisoft May Announce New Last-Gen "Assassin's Creed" Soon

Ubisoft May Announce New Last-Gen "Assassin's Creed" Soon

Adam Fleischer4505 days ago
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9 Major Label Rappers Who Should Just Go Independent

It's time for these rappers to strike out on their own.

Adam Fleischer4609 days ago
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10 Recent Rap Songs That Jack Flows

Rappers went from jacking for beats to jacking for flows.

Adam Fleischer4626 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Albums of 2014

Here's what we're looking forward to in the new year.

Adam Fleischer4637 days ago
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The 13 Best Rap Verses of 2013

From Killer Mike to Tyler, The Creator and many more, these are some of the hardest verses we heard this year.

Adam Fleischer4651 days ago
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Armchair A&R: 50 Cent & Pharrell Should Make An Album Together

It's time for 50 Cent to make a comeback. And we know just the man to help him do it.

Adam Fleischer4657 days ago

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