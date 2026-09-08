Adam Fleischer
Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories
Ubisoft May Announce New Last-Gen "Assassin's Creed" Soon
Ubisoft May Announce New Last-Gen "Assassin's Creed" Soon
Adam Fleischer4505 days ago
9 Major Label Rappers Who Should Just Go Independent
It's time for these rappers to strike out on their own.
Adam Fleischer4609 days ago
10 Recent Rap Songs That Jack Flows
Rappers went from jacking for beats to jacking for flows.
Adam Fleischer4626 days ago
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2014
Here's what we're looking forward to in the new year.
Adam Fleischer4637 days ago
The 13 Best Rap Verses of 2013
From Killer Mike to Tyler, The Creator and many more, these are some of the hardest verses we heard this year.
Adam Fleischer4651 days ago
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Armchair A&R: 50 Cent & Pharrell Should Make An Album Together
It's time for 50 Cent to make a comeback. And we know just the man to help him do it.
Adam Fleischer4657 days ago