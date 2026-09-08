Aaron Stern Portrait

Aaron Stern

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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Ubisoft May Announce New Last-Gen "Assassin's Creed" Soon

Ubisoft May Announce New Last-Gen "Assassin's Creed" Soon

Aaron Stern4505 days ago
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Quentin Tarantino's "Hateful Eight" Gets a Second Life

Quentin Tarantino's "Hateful Eight" Gets a Second Life

Aaron Stern4533 days ago
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"Mega Man" Board Game Coming Soon

Roll the dice.

Aaron Stern4740 days ago
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Unbelievable Theory About the Effect Violent Video Games Have on the Human Body

Sounds legit. Where'd you get your degree from again?

Aaron Stern4866 days ago
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Photographer Tim Flach Shows Animals Have Emotions in "More than Human"

The portraits reveal depth within creatures that are usually dismissed.

Aaron Stern4984 days ago
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Jimenez Lai Mixes Sculpture and Rock Climbing

"White Elephant (Privately Soft)" is a freestanding micro building with no fixed base.

Aaron Stern5016 days ago
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Ghostface Killah x Mike Del Mundo "Pretty Toney's Hawk" Skate Decks

Designed by a Marvel Comics illustrator.

Aaron Stern5222 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Plays in College Football History (Video)

Celebrate the new season with a look at the best moments in collegiate pigskin history.

Aaron Stern5496 days ago
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