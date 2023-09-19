Iconic Fast Food Burger Hacks from Pro Chefs | The Burger Show

First We Feast's

Here is your ultimate guide for making iconic fast-food burgers at home! Our team of burger experts—including Burger Scholar George Motz, Alvin Cailan, Kenji Lopez, Binging with Babish, and Mythical Chef Josh—is here to break down the essentials for recreating your favorite nostalgic patties. From In-N-Out to Shake Shack, McDonald's to White Castle, here are the tricks of the trade to set you up for success.

First We Feast's "The Burger Show" explores everything about modern burger culture—from the rise of tricked-out, gourmet burgers, to the pride of regional burgers—through the eyes of Eggslut chef, Alvin Cailan. Alvin's breakfast-sandwich empire in Los Angeles put him on the culinary map, but it's burgers that are his true passion. Now he's on a quest to understand what drives his obsession, traveling around the country to New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Connecticut and Chicago, and he's linking up with folks like Seth Rogen, Adam Richman, Padma Lakshmi, Matty Matheson, Binging With Babish, and burger expert George Motz to help him along the way. The show launched in February 2018 and new episodes drop Tuesdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
