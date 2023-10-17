First We Feast's

Snacked

October 17, 2023

George Motz Breaks Down His Favorite Snacks | Snacked

George Motz is an Emmy-winning filmmaker, author, and First We Feast’s resident Burger Scholar. But when George isn't busy exploring hamburger history, he's chowing down on a diverse collection of regional snacks and candies. From Midwest cheddar spread Merkt’s to Serbian peanut treat Smoki, Motz shares the importance of eating like a local every place you visit. If you’re in New York, visit George’s first restaurant, Hamburger America - opening soon!