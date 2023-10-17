First We Feast's

Snacked

October 17, 2023

George Motz Breaks Down His Favorite Snacks | Snacked

George Motz is an Emmy-winning filmmaker, author, and First We Feast’s resident Burger Scholar. But when George isn't busy exploring hamburger history, he's chowing down on a diverse collection of regional snacks and candies. From Midwest cheddar spread Merkt’s to Serbian peanut treat Smoki, Motz shares the importance of eating like a local every place you visit. If you’re in New York, visit George’s first restaurant, Hamburger America - opening soon!

SHARE THIS VIDEO

Episodes

More Shows Like This

  • Coneheads
  • Hot Ones
  • Gochi Gang
  • Fridge Tours
  • Feast Mansion
  • Hungry For More
Snacked
Snacks are one of the world’s most democratic food groups. Packaged, portable, and inexpensive, snacks enjoy countless permutations across cities, states, and countries. In this brand new series from First We Feast, celebrities stop by the FWF studio to break down a batch of snacks that are near and dear to their hearts.