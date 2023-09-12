First We Feast's

Snacked

September 12, 2023

(G)I-DLE Break Down Their Favorite Snacks | Snacked

South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE are ready to set the K-pop world on fire with their new project HEAT. But when Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua aren't recording international bangers, they're stocking up on some iconic snacks from South Korea and beyond. From classic Korean treats like Choco Boy and Homerun Ball, to pepper-packed products like Flamin' Hot Cheetos and carbonara-infused Fire Noodles, the girls of (G)I-DLE break down the dos and don'ts for snacking like a K-pop supergroup.

Snacked
Snacks are one of the world’s most democratic food groups. Packaged, portable, and inexpensive, snacks enjoy countless permutations across cities, states, and countries. In this brand new series from First We Feast, celebrities stop by the FWF studio to break down a batch of snacks that are near and dear to their hearts.