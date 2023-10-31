First We Feast's

Snacked

October 31, 2023

Offset Breaks Down His Favorite Snacks | Snacked

Offset is a multi-platinum rapper and founding member of the Migos, whose latest solo album, Set It Off, has been burning up the charts. But when Offset isn't popping up on Kai Cenat streams, or kicking back with wife Cardi B, he's snacking on a god-level assortment of cereals, candies, and chips. From his obsession with Fruity Pebbles and Fruit Loops, to his patented ramen-noodles-and-queso recipe, Offset dishes on the dos and don'ts for snacking like a rap superstar.