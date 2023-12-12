T-Mobile

December 12, 2023

ATEEZ Break Down Their Favorite Snacks | Snacked

ATEEZ (에이티즈) is one of the K-pop world's hottest acts. The group's latest project, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. But when Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho aren't putting out chart-topping records (sorry, Seonghwa couldn't make it this day!), they're snacking on a classic collection of chips, candies, and drinks from South Korea and beyond. From the desire to land a Nongshim spicy shrimp crackers commercial, to the proper way to each a Binch cookie, the boys of ATEEZ break down the dos and dont's for snacking like K-pop hit-makers.

Snacked
Snacks are one of the world’s most democratic food groups. Packaged, portable, and inexpensive, snacks enjoy countless permutations across cities, states, and countries. In this brand new series from First We Feast, celebrities stop by the FWF studio to break down a batch of snacks that are near and dear to their hearts.