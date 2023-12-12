First We Feast's

Snacked

December 12, 2023

ATEEZ Break Down Their Favorite Snacks | Snacked

ATEEZ (에이티즈) is one of the K-pop world's hottest acts. The group's latest project, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. But when Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho aren't putting out chart-topping records (sorry, Seonghwa couldn't make it this day!), they're snacking on a classic collection of chips, candies, and drinks from South Korea and beyond. From the desire to land a Nongshim spicy shrimp crackers commercial, to the proper way to each a Binch cookie, the boys of ATEEZ break down the dos and dont's for snacking like K-pop hit-makers.