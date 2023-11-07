First We Feast's

Snacked

November 07, 2023

Madison Beer Breaks Down Her Favorite Snacks | Snacked

Madison Beer is a chart-topping singer-songwriter whose sophomore studio album, Silence Between Songs, is out now. But when Madison isn't belting out heartfelt pop bangers, she's snacking on a classic collection of treats from her childhood in Long Island, and beyond. From the joys of opening a box of Entenmann's chocolate chip cookies, to her undying love for Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, Madison breaks down the dos and don'ts for snacking like a popstar on the rise.

Episodes

Snacked
Snacks are one of the world’s most democratic food groups. Packaged, portable, and inexpensive, snacks enjoy countless permutations across cities, states, and countries. In this brand new series from First We Feast, celebrities stop by the FWF studio to break down a batch of snacks that are near and dear to their hearts.