November 07, 2023

Madison Beer Breaks Down Her Favorite Snacks | Snacked

Madison Beer is a chart-topping singer-songwriter whose sophomore studio album, Silence Between Songs, is out now. But when Madison isn't belting out heartfelt pop bangers, she's snacking on a classic collection of treats from her childhood in Long Island, and beyond. From the joys of opening a box of Entenmann's chocolate chip cookies, to her undying love for Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, Madison breaks down the dos and don'ts for snacking like a popstar on the rise.