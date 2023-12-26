First We Feast's

December 26, 2023

Celebrities' Favorite Snacks From Around the World | Snacked

Every culture around the world has its own unique approach to snacking. On this special episode of Snacked, celebrities share some of the most popular chips, candies, and drinks from their home countries and beyond. From Bruna Marquezine's quest to correct the global pronunciation of açaí, to Steve-O obsession with the UK's pickled onion Monster Munch, these are the international treats that make some of First We Feast's most beloved guests tick.