First We Feast's

Snacked

December 05, 2023

ENHYPEN Swap Favorite Snacks | Snacked

ENHYPEN (엔하이픈) is a South Korean boy band, whose latest album, Orange Blood, is currently burning up the international charts. But when Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki aren't taking the K-pop world by storm, they're snacking on a diverse selection of treats from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and beyond. From trending snacks like the viral Kyoho Jelly, to polarizing favorites like mint chocolate chip ice cream, the boys of ENHYPEN break down the dos and don'ts for snacking like K-pop legends in the making.