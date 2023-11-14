First We Feast's

Snacked

November 14, 2023

Chris Jericho and Saraya Swap Favorite Snacks | Snacked

Chris Jericho and Saraya are two of pro wrestling's most exciting stars, currently pulverizing their opponents as part of AEW. But when Jericho and Saraya aren't throwing down in the ring, they're butting heads over some of the most hotly contested snacked debates between their home countries of Canada and the UK. From Saraya's beloved shrimp cocktail-flavored crisps, to Jericho's polarizing Big Turk candy bars, these pro wrestling megastars breakdown the dos and dont's for successful intercontinental snacking.