First We Feast's

Snacked

November 14, 2023

Chris Jericho and Saraya Swap Favorite Snacks | Snacked

Chris Jericho and Saraya are two of pro wrestling's most exciting stars, currently pulverizing their opponents as part of AEW. But when Jericho and Saraya aren't throwing down in the ring, they're butting heads over some of the most hotly contested snacked debates between their home countries of Canada and the UK. From Saraya's beloved shrimp cocktail-flavored crisps, to Jericho's polarizing Big Turk candy bars, these pro wrestling megastars breakdown the dos and dont's for successful intercontinental snacking.

SHARE THIS VIDEO

Episodes

More Shows Like This

  • Feast Mansion
  • Tacos Con Todo
  • Burger Bucket List
  • Burger Scholar Sessions
  • Pizza Wars
  • Food Grails
Snacked
Snacks are one of the world’s most democratic food groups. Packaged, portable, and inexpensive, snacks enjoy countless permutations across cities, states, and countries. In this brand new series from First We Feast, celebrities stop by the FWF studio to break down a batch of snacks that are near and dear to their hearts.