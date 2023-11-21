First We Feast's

Snacked

November 21, 2023

Paris Hilton Breaks Down Her Favorite Snacks | Snacked

Paris Hilton is a pop-culture icon and crowd-pumping DJ, whose Peacock reality series, Paris in Love, returns for its second season on November 30. But when Grey Goose's new creative director wants to relax after a long day of "sliving," she kicks back with an impressive selection of classic comfort snacks. From the importance of treating yourself like a pink Starburst, to the best McDonald's items to serve at a wedding reception, Paris breaks down the dos and don'ts for snacking while sliving.