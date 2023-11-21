First We Feast's

Snacked

November 21, 2023

Paris Hilton Breaks Down Her Favorite Snacks | Snacked

Paris Hilton is a pop-culture icon and crowd-pumping DJ, whose Peacock reality series, Paris in Love, returns for its second season on November 30. But when Grey Goose's new creative director wants to relax after a long day of "sliving," she kicks back with an impressive selection of classic comfort snacks. From the importance of treating yourself like a pink Starburst, to the best McDonald's items to serve at a wedding reception, Paris breaks down the dos and don'ts for snacking while sliving.

Snacks are one of the world’s most democratic food groups. Packaged, portable, and inexpensive, snacks enjoy countless permutations across cities, states, and countries. In this brand new series from First We Feast, celebrities stop by the FWF studio to break down a batch of snacks that are near and dear to their hearts.