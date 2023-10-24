First We Feast's

Snacked

October 24, 2023

K-Pop's Favorite Snacks: TWICE, Jeon Somi, aespa, and (G)I-DLE Share Their Top Picks | Snacked

Ever wonder what your favorite K-pop artists like to snack on? Here, TWICE, Jeon Somi, aespa, and (G)I-DLE share their go-to chips, candies, and chocolates. From Somi's longstanding love affair with ketchup-flavored Lay's, to aespa's shared obsession with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, these chart-topping artists breakdown the dos and don'ts for snacking like K-pop superstars.