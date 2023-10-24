First We Feast's

Snacked

October 24, 2023

K-Pop's Favorite Snacks: TWICE, Jeon Somi, aespa, and (G)I-DLE Share Their Top Picks | Snacked

Ever wonder what your favorite K-pop artists like to snack on? Here, TWICE, Jeon Somi, aespa, and (G)I-DLE share their go-to chips, candies, and chocolates. From Somi's longstanding love affair with ketchup-flavored Lay's, to aespa's shared obsession with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, these chart-topping artists breakdown the dos and don'ts for snacking like K-pop superstars.

Snacked
Snacks are one of the world’s most democratic food groups. Packaged, portable, and inexpensive, snacks enjoy countless permutations across cities, states, and countries. In this brand new series from First We Feast, celebrities stop by the FWF studio to break down a batch of snacks that are near and dear to their hearts.