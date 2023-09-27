First We Feast's

September 27, 2023

The Ultimate New York Pizza Adventure Is Coming! | Pizza Wars

As the host of Pizza Wars, Nicole Russell has gone head-to-head with some of the Internet’s most legendary pizza makers. But now she's setting out on a new mission: to better understand the past, present, and future of New York pizza. On Pizza Wars: Quest for the Perfect Slice, Nicole will visit some of NYC's most celebrated slice shops, and meet up with a few pizza-loving friends along the way. Whether she's working a shift at a real-deal pizzeria with chef Nick DiGiovanni, or learning the secrets behind Lucali's iconic pizza margherita with comedian Chris Distefano, Nicole is determined to sharpen her skills in the kitchen, and discover some of New York’s best slices in the process.