First We Feast's

Pizza Wars

October 04, 2023

Iconic Brooklyn Pizza Tour with Adam Richman and Frank Pinello | Pizza Wars

Brooklyn is home to some of the best pizza on the planet. On the premiere episode of Pizza Wars: Quest for the Perfect Slice, host Nicole Russell is meeting up with native Brooklynites Adam Richman and Frank Pinello to explore the past, present, and future of Brooklyn pizza. First, Nicole and Frank visit Luigi's Pizza in Park Slope, where second-generation owner Giovanni Lanzo is keeping his family’s legacy alive after 50 years of business. Next, Nicole stops by South Brooklyn newcomer Lucia Pizza of Avenue X, before meeting Adam Richman at Williamsburg's wildly popular L'Industrie Pizza. From traditional, old-school slice shops, to innovative, chef-driven pizzerias, Brooklyn remains a true paradise for pizza lovers in 2023.